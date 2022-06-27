Ex-Dividend Reminder: Osisko Gold Royalties, FirstService and Mondelez International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/29/22, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR), FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), and Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 7/15/22, FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2025 on 7/7/22, and Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 7/14/22. As a percentage of OR's recent stock price of $10.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when OR shares open for trading on 6/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for FSV to open 0.17% lower in price and for MDLZ to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OR, FSV, and MDLZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (Symbol: OR):



FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.06% for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd, 0.66% for FirstService Corp, and 2.24% for Mondelez International Inc.

In Monday trading, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares are currently down about 1.1%, FirstService Corp shares are down about 0.8%, and Mondelez International Inc shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

