Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ormat Technologies, Reinsurance Group of America and Discover Financial Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/20/20, Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA), and Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 6/2/20, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 6/4/20, and Discover Financial Services will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 6/4/20. As a percentage of ORA's recent stock price of $68.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of Ormat Technologies Inc to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when ORA shares open for trading on 5/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for RGA to open 0.79% lower in price and for DFS to open 1.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORA, RGA, and DFS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA):



Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. (Symbol: RGA):



Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for Ormat Technologies Inc, 3.17% for Reinsurance Group of America, Inc., and 4.29% for Discover Financial Services.

In Monday trading, Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently up about 5%, Reinsurance Group of America, Inc. shares are up about 6.5%, and Discover Financial Services shares are up about 8% on the day.

