Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ormat Technologies, Medical Properties Trust and American Assets Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/20, Ormat Technologies Inc (Symbol: ORA), Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW), and American Assets Trust Inc (Symbol: AAT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ormat Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.11 on 3/26/20, Medical Properties Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 4/9/20, and American Assets Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/26/20. As a percentage of ORA's recent stock price of $64.71, this dividend works out to approximately 0.17%, so look for shares of Ormat Technologies Inc to trade 0.17% lower — all else being equal — when ORA shares open for trading on 3/11/20. Similarly, investors should look for MPW to open 1.26% lower in price and for AAT to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORA, MPW, and AAT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.68% for Ormat Technologies Inc, 5.03% for Medical Properties Trust Inc, and 3.05% for American Assets Trust Inc.

In Monday trading, Ormat Technologies Inc shares are currently off about 8.8%, Medical Properties Trust Inc shares are down about 6.7%, and American Assets Trust Inc shares are down about 4.6% on the day.

