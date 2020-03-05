Ex-Dividend Reminder: Orion Engineered Carbon, Parsley Energy and Occidental Petroleum

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/20, Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC), Parsley Energy Inc (Symbol: PE), and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Orion Engineered Carbons SA will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/31/20, Parsley Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/20/20, and Occidental Petroleum Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of OEC's recent stock price of $13.90, this dividend works out to approximately 1.44%, so look for shares of Orion Engineered Carbons SA to trade 1.44% lower — all else being equal — when OEC shares open for trading on 3/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for PE to open 0.39% lower in price and for OXY to open 2.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OEC, PE, and OXY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Symbol: OEC):



Parsley Energy Inc (Symbol: PE):



Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.76% for Orion Engineered Carbons SA, 1.56% for Parsley Energy Inc, and 9.78% for Occidental Petroleum Corp.

In Thursday trading, Orion Engineered Carbons SA shares are currently off about 0.4%, Parsley Energy Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Occidental Petroleum Corp shares are down about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.