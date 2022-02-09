Ex-Dividend Reminder: Origin Bancorp, Artisan Partners Asset Management and Jefferies Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/11/22, Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBNK), Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), and Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Origin Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 2/28/22, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 2/28/22, and Jefferies Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 2/25/22. As a percentage of OBNK's recent stock price of $44.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Origin Bancorp Inc to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when OBNK shares open for trading on 2/11/22. Similarly, investors should look for APAM to open 2.40% lower in price and for JEF to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OBNK, APAM, and JEF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Origin Bancorp Inc (Symbol: OBNK):



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



Jefferies Group Inc. (Symbol: JEF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.16% for Origin Bancorp Inc, 9.59% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, and 3.06% for Jefferies Group Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Origin Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading flat, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Jefferies Group Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

