Ex-Dividend Reminder: ONE Gas, Royalty Pharma and LTC Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/18/21, ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS), Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX), and LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. ONE Gas, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.58 on 3/5/21, Royalty Pharma plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.17 on 3/15/21, and LTC Properties, Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.19 on 2/26/21. As a percentage of OGS's recent stock price of $72.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.80%, so look for shares of ONE Gas, Inc. to trade 0.80% lower — all else being equal — when OGS shares open for trading on 2/18/21. Similarly, investors should look for RPRX to open 0.35% lower in price and for LTC to open 0.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGS, RPRX, and LTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS):



Royalty Pharma plc (Symbol: RPRX):



LTC Properties, Inc. (Symbol: LTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.20% for ONE Gas, Inc., 1.41% for Royalty Pharma plc, and 5.40% for LTC Properties, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Royalty Pharma plc shares are up about 0.3%, and LTC Properties, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

