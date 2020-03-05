Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omnicom Group, Expedia Group and Nordstrom

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/20, Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC), Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE), and Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omnicom Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 4/8/20, Expedia Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/26/20, and Nordstrom, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.37 on 3/25/20. As a percentage of OMC's recent stock price of $68.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of Omnicom Group, Inc. to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when OMC shares open for trading on 3/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for EXPE to open 0.36% lower in price and for JWN to open 1.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMC, EXPE, and JWN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omnicom Group, Inc. (Symbol: OMC):



Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE):



Nordstrom, Inc. (Symbol: JWN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.82% for Omnicom Group, Inc., 1.46% for Expedia Group Inc, and 4.64% for Nordstrom, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Omnicom Group, Inc. shares are currently off about 4.2%, Expedia Group Inc shares are down about 3.9%, and Nordstrom, Inc. shares are down about 3% on the day.

