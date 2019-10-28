Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omega Healthcare Investors, Colony Credit Real Estate and People's United Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/30/19, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (Symbol: CLNC), and People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 11/15/19, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.145 on 11/12/19, and People's United Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1775 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $43.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.54%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 1.54% lower — all else being equal — when OHI shares open for trading on 10/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for CLNC to open 1.00% lower in price and for PBCT to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OHI, CLNC, and PBCT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (Symbol: CLNC):



People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.15% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., 12.02% for Colony Credit Real Estate Inc, and 4.15% for People's United Financial Inc.

In Monday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.7%, Colony Credit Real Estate Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and People's United Financial Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

