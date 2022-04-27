Ex-Dividend Reminder: Omega Healthcare Investors, Bank of Montreal and Kinder Morgan

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/22, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO), and Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 5/13/22, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.33 on 5/26/22, and Kinder Morgan Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2775 on 5/16/22. As a percentage of OHI's recent stock price of $27.45, this dividend works out to approximately 2.44%, so look for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to trade 2.44% lower — all else being equal — when OHI shares open for trading on 4/29/22. Similarly, investors should look for BMO to open 1.23% lower in price and for KMI to open 1.51% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OHI, BMO, and KMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



Kinder Morgan Inc. (Symbol: KMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.76% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., 4.92% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec), and 6.04% for Kinder Morgan Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are currently up about 0.8%, Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are off about 0.2%, and Kinder Morgan Inc. shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.