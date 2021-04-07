Ex-Dividend Reminder: OGE Energy, American Finance Trust and Bank OZK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/21, OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE), American Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: AFIN), and Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OGE Energy Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4025 on 4/30/21, American Finance Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2125 on 4/15/21, and Bank OZK will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 4/19/21. As a percentage of OGE's recent stock price of $32.99, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of OGE Energy Corp. to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when OGE shares open for trading on 4/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for AFIN to open 2.15% lower in price and for OZK to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OGE, AFIN, and OZK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OGE Energy Corp. (Symbol: OGE):



American Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: AFIN):



Bank OZK (Symbol: OZK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.88% for OGE Energy Corp., 8.61% for American Finance Trust Inc, and 2.77% for Bank OZK.

In Wednesday trading, OGE Energy Corp. shares are currently up about 0.9%, American Finance Trust Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Bank OZK shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.