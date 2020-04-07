Ex-Dividend Reminder: Office Properties Income Trust, Verizon Communications and Omega Flex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/9/20, Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI), Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ), and Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Office Properties Income Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 5/21/20, Verizon Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.615 on 5/1/20, and Omega Flex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 4/17/20. As a percentage of OPI's recent stock price of $27.80, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of Office Properties Income Trust to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when OPI shares open for trading on 4/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for VZ to open 1.07% lower in price and for OFLX to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OPI, VZ, and OFLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Office Properties Income Trust (Symbol: OPI):



Verizon Communications Inc (Symbol: VZ):



Omega Flex Inc (Symbol: OFLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 7.91% for Office Properties Income Trust, 4.30% for Verizon Communications Inc, and 1.41% for Omega Flex Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Office Properties Income Trust shares are currently up about 5.1%, Verizon Communications Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Omega Flex Inc shares are up about 4.1% on the day.

