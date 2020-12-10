Ex-Dividend Reminder: NXP Semiconductors, Motorola Solutions and KBR

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI), Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI), and KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NXP Semiconductors NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 1/5/21, Motorola Solutions Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 1/15/21, and KBR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/15/21. As a percentage of NXPI's recent stock price of $157.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%, so look for shares of NXP Semiconductors NV to trade 0.24% lower — all else being equal — when NXPI shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for MSI to open 0.41% lower in price and for KBR to open 0.35% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NXPI, MSI, and KBR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI):



Motorola Solutions Inc (Symbol: MSI):



KBR Inc (Symbol: KBR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.95% for NXP Semiconductors NV, 1.66% for Motorola Solutions Inc, and 1.41% for KBR Inc.

In Thursday trading, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently up about 0.4%, Motorola Solutions Inc shares are down about 0.9%, and KBR Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

