Ex-Dividend Reminder: NVIDIA, Rogers Communications and Bentley Systems

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/9/21, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI), and Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/31/21, Rogers Communications Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 4/1/21, and Bentley Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 3/24/21. As a percentage of NVDA's recent stock price of $494.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of NVIDIA Corp to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when NVDA shares open for trading on 3/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for RCI to open 1.11% lower in price and for BSY to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVDA, RCI, and BSY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI):



Bentley Systems Inc (Symbol: BSY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.13% for NVIDIA Corp, 4.42% for Rogers Communications Inc, and 0.26% for Bentley Systems Inc.

In Friday trading, NVIDIA Corp shares are currently down about 3.4%, Rogers Communications Inc shares are up about 1.2%, and Bentley Systems Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

