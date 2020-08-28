Ex-Dividend Reminder: NVIDIA, Old Dominion Freight Line and EnPro Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/1/20, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA), Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL), and EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NVIDIA Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/24/20, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/16/20, and EnPro Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 9/16/20. As a percentage of NVDA's recent stock price of $510.05, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of NVIDIA Corp to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when NVDA shares open for trading on 9/1/20. Similarly, investors should look for ODFL to open 0.07% lower in price and for NPO to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NVDA, ODFL, and NPO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA):



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Symbol: ODFL):



EnPro Industries Inc (Symbol: NPO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.13% for NVIDIA Corp, 0.30% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., and 1.75% for EnPro Industries Inc.

In Friday trading, NVIDIA Corp shares are currently up about 1%, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. shares are up about 0.7%, and EnPro Industries Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

