Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nucor, Nutrien and Yamana Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE), Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR), and Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nucor Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4025 on 2/11/20, Nutrien Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 1/16/20, and Yamana Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 1/14/20. As a percentage of NUE's recent stock price of $56.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.71%, so look for shares of Nucor Corp. to trade 0.71% lower — all else being equal — when NUE shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for NTR to open 0.92% lower in price and for AUY to open 0.26% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NUE, NTR, and AUY, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nucor Corp. (Symbol: NUE):



Nutrien Ltd (Symbol: NTR):



Yamana Gold Inc (Symbol: AUY):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.84% for Nucor Corp., 3.68% for Nutrien Ltd, and 1.02% for Yamana Gold Inc.

In Thursday trading, Nucor Corp. shares are currently up about 0.1%, Nutrien Ltd shares are up about 0.5%, and Yamana Gold Inc shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

