Ex-Dividend Reminder: NU Skin Enterprises, Valvoline and Newell Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/25/22, NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS), Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV), and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 3/9/22, Valvoline Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/15/22, and Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 3/15/22. As a percentage of NUS's recent stock price of $51.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when NUS shares open for trading on 2/25/22. Similarly, investors should look for VVV to open 0.38% lower in price and for NWL to open 0.91% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NUS, VVV, and NWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS):



Valvoline Inc (Symbol: VVV):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for NU Skin Enterprises, Inc., 1.51% for Valvoline Inc, and 3.66% for Newell Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently trading flat, Valvoline Inc shares are off about 0.3%, and Newell Brands Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

