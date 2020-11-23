Ex-Dividend Reminder: NU Skin Enterprises, Fortune Brands Home & Security and NextEra

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/25/20, NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS), Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS), and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 12/9/20, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/16/20, and NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of NUS's recent stock price of $51.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when NUS shares open for trading on 11/25/20. Similarly, investors should look for FBHS to open 0.28% lower in price and for NEE to open 0.46% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NUS, FBHS, and NEE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS):



Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Symbol: FBHS):



NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.91% for NU Skin Enterprises, Inc., 1.12% for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., and 1.85% for NextEra Energy Inc.

In Monday trading, NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are currently up about 1%, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. shares are up about 1.2%, and NextEra Energy Inc shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.