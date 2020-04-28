Ex-Dividend Reminder: NRG Energy, PNM Resources and AES

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/20, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG), PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM), and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NRG Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 5/15/20, PNM Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3075 on 5/15/20, and AES Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1433 on 5/15/20. As a percentage of NRG's recent stock price of $35.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.84%, so look for shares of NRG Energy Inc to trade 0.84% lower — all else being equal — when NRG shares open for trading on 4/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for PNM to open 0.71% lower in price and for AES to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NRG, PNM, and AES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG):



PNM Resources Inc (Symbol: PNM):



AES Corp. (Symbol: AES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.37% for NRG Energy Inc, 2.84% for PNM Resources Inc, and 4.12% for AES Corp..

In Tuesday trading, NRG Energy Inc shares are currently up about 5.6%, PNM Resources Inc shares are up about 2.3%, and AES Corp. shares are up about 4.8% on the day.

