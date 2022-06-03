Ex-Dividend Reminder: NortonLifeLock, NetEase and Electronic Arts

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/7/22, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK), NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES), and Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NortonLifeLock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 6/22/22, NetEase, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.322 on 6/23/22, and Electronic Arts, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 6/22/22. As a percentage of NLOK's recent stock price of $24.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.51%, so look for shares of NortonLifeLock Inc to trade 0.51% lower — all else being equal — when NLOK shares open for trading on 6/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for NTES to open 0.31% lower in price and for EA to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NLOK, NTES, and EA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK):



NetEase, Inc (Symbol: NTES):



Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.03% for NortonLifeLock Inc, 1.25% for NetEase, Inc, and 0.54% for Electronic Arts, Inc..

In Friday trading, NortonLifeLock Inc shares are currently off about 0.3%, NetEase, Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and Electronic Arts, Inc. shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.