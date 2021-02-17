Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: NortonLifeLock, Microchip Technology and MKS Instruments

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/19/21, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK), Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP), and MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NortonLifeLock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 3/17/21, Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/8/21, and MKS Instruments Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/5/21. As a percentage of NLOK's recent stock price of $21.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of NortonLifeLock Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when NLOK shares open for trading on 2/19/21. Similarly, investors should look for MCHP to open 0.24% lower in price and for MKSI to open 0.12% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NLOK, MCHP, and MKSI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK):

Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):

MKS Instruments Inc (Symbol: MKSI):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for NortonLifeLock Inc, 0.96% for Microchip Technology Inc, and 0.47% for MKS Instruments Inc.

In Wednesday trading, NortonLifeLock Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Microchip Technology Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and MKS Instruments Inc shares are down about 2% on the day.

