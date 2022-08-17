Ex-Dividend Reminder: NortonLifeLock, John Bean Technologies and Deluxe

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/19/22, NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK), John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT), and Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NortonLifeLock Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.125 on 9/14/22, John Bean Technologies Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/6/22, and Deluxe Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/6/22. As a percentage of NLOK's recent stock price of $23.87, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of NortonLifeLock Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when NLOK shares open for trading on 8/19/22. Similarly, investors should look for JBT to open 0.08% lower in price and for DLX to open 1.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NLOK, JBT, and DLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NortonLifeLock Inc (Symbol: NLOK):



John Bean Technologies Corp (Symbol: JBT):



Deluxe Corp (Symbol: DLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for NortonLifeLock Inc, 0.33% for John Bean Technologies Corp, and 5.10% for Deluxe Corp.

In Wednesday trading, NortonLifeLock Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, John Bean Technologies Corp shares are off about 1%, and Deluxe Corp shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

