Ex-Dividend Reminder: NorthWestern, Xcel Energy and UGI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE), Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL), and UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NorthWestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 6/30/21, Xcel Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4575 on 7/20/21, and UGI Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.345 on 7/1/21. As a percentage of NWE's recent stock price of $64.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.96%, so look for shares of NorthWestern Corp. to trade 0.96% lower — all else being equal — when NWE shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for XEL to open 0.66% lower in price and for UGI to open 0.72% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWE, XEL, and UGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL):



UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.84% for NorthWestern Corp., 2.63% for Xcel Energy Inc, and 2.87% for UGI Corp..

In Thursday trading, NorthWestern Corp. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Xcel Energy Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and UGI Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

