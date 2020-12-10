Ex-Dividend Reminder: NorthWestern, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Gilead Sciences

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO), and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NorthWestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/31/20, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 1/15/21, and Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.68 on 12/30/20. As a percentage of NWE's recent stock price of $56.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.07%, so look for shares of NorthWestern Corp. to trade 1.07% lower — all else being equal — when NWE shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for TMO to open 0.05% lower in price and for GILD to open 1.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWE, TMO, and GILD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Symbol: TMO):



Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.28% for NorthWestern Corp., 0.19% for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and 4.50% for Gilead Sciences Inc.

In Thursday trading, NorthWestern Corp. shares are currently down about 1.1%, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc shares are up about 1%, and Gilead Sciences Inc shares are off about 0.6% on the day.

