Ex-Dividend Reminder: NorthWestern, Chesapeake Utilities and DTE Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/21, NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE), Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK), and DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NorthWestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 3/31/21, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 4/5/21, and DTE Energy Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.085 on 4/15/21. As a percentage of NWE's recent stock price of $60.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of NorthWestern Corp. to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when NWE shares open for trading on 3/12/21. Similarly, investors should look for CPK to open 0.38% lower in price and for DTE to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWE, CPK, and DTE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):



Chesapeake Utilities Corp. (Symbol: CPK):



DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.07% for NorthWestern Corp., 1.52% for Chesapeake Utilities Corp., and 3.48% for DTE Energy Co.

In Wednesday trading, NorthWestern Corp. shares are currently up about 0.5%, Chesapeake Utilities Corp. shares are down about 0.2%, and DTE Energy Co shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

