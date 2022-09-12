Markets
NWE

Ex-Dividend Reminder: NorthWestern, Atrion and Merck

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/22, NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE), Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI), and Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NorthWestern Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 9/30/22, Atrion Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.15 on 9/30/22, and Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.69 on 10/7/22. As a percentage of NWE's recent stock price of $55.37, this dividend works out to approximately 1.14%, so look for shares of NorthWestern Corp. to trade 1.14% lower — all else being equal — when NWE shares open for trading on 9/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for ATRI to open 0.35% lower in price and for MRK to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 14+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NWE, ATRI, and MRK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NorthWestern Corp. (Symbol: NWE):

NWE+Dividend+History+Chart

Atrion Corp. (Symbol: ATRI):

ATRI+Dividend+History+Chart

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):

MRK+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.55% for NorthWestern Corp., 1.41% for Atrion Corp., and 3.14% for Merck & Co Inc.

Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Monday trading, NorthWestern Corp. shares are currently up about 0.3%, Atrion Corp. shares are up about 0.1%, and Merck & Co Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NWEATRIMRK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular