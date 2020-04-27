Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northwest Natural Holding, Omega Healthcare Investors and STAG Industrial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/29/20, Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN), Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI), and STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northwest Natural Holding Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4775 on 5/15/20, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.67 on 5/15/20, and STAG Industrial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 5/15/20. As a percentage of NWN's recent stock price of $64.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when NWN shares open for trading on 4/29/20. Similarly, investors should look for OHI to open 2.45% lower in price and for STAG to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWN, OHI, and STAG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northwest Natural Holding Co (Symbol: NWN):



Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (Symbol: OHI):



STAG Industrial Inc (Symbol: STAG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.96% for Northwest Natural Holding Co, 9.79% for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc., and 5.58% for STAG Industrial Inc.

In Monday trading, Northwest Natural Holding Co shares are currently up about 1.4%, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. shares are up about 2%, and STAG Industrial Inc shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

