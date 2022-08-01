Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northwest Bancshares, S & T Bancorp and Independent Bank Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/3/22, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), and Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/15/22, S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 8/18/22, and Independent Bank Group Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 8/18/22. As a percentage of NWBI's recent stock price of $14.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.40%, so look for shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. to trade 1.40% lower — all else being equal — when NWBI shares open for trading on 8/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for STBA to open 0.98% lower in price and for IBTX to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWBI, STBA, and IBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI):



S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



Independent Bank Group Inc. (Symbol: IBTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.60% for Northwest Bancshares, Inc., 3.90% for S & T Bancorp Inc, and 2.15% for Independent Bank Group Inc..

In Monday trading, Northwest Bancshares, Inc. shares are currently down about 0.6%, S & T Bancorp Inc shares are down about 0.7%, and Independent Bank Group Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

