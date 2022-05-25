Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northrop Grumman, Tennant and CSX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/27/22, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC), and CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.73 on 6/15/22, Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/15/22, and CSX Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 6/15/22. As a percentage of NOC's recent stock price of $469.43, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Northrop Grumman Corp to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when NOC shares open for trading on 5/27/22. Similarly, investors should look for TNC to open 0.41% lower in price and for CSX to open 0.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOC, TNC, and CSX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):



CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for Northrop Grumman Corp, 1.63% for Tennant Co., and 1.30% for CSX Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, Tennant Co. shares are off about 0.8%, and CSX Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

