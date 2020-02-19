Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northrop Grumman, Snap-On and HNI

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/20, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA), and HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.32 on 3/11/20, Snap-On, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.08 on 3/10/20, and HNI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 3/2/20. As a percentage of NOC's recent stock price of $373.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Northrop Grumman Corp to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when NOC shares open for trading on 2/21/20. Similarly, investors should look for SNA to open 0.68% lower in price and for HNI to open 0.80% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOC, SNA, and HNI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



Snap-On, Inc. (Symbol: SNA):



HNI Corp (Symbol: HNI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.41% for Northrop Grumman Corp, 2.73% for Snap-On, Inc., and 3.21% for HNI Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Snap-On, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and HNI Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.