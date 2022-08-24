Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northrop Grumman Corp, Parker Hannifin Corp and LyondellBasell Industries

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/22, Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC), Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), and LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northrop Grumman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.73 on 9/14/22, Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.33 on 9/9/22, and LyondellBasell Industries NV will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 9/6/22. As a percentage of NOC's recent stock price of $485.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Northrop Grumman Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when NOC shares open for trading on 8/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for PH to open 0.47% lower in price and for LYB to open 1.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NOC, PH, and LYB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northrop Grumman Corp (Symbol: NOC):



Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):



LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.43% for Northrop Grumman Corp, 1.88% for Parker Hannifin Corp, and 5.35% for LyondellBasell Industries NV.

In Wednesday trading, Northrop Grumman Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and LyondellBasell Industries NV shares are off about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.