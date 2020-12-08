Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, WesBanco and Brightsphere Investment Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/20, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), and Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (Symbol: BSIG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/1/21, WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 1/2/21, and Brightsphere Investment Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 12/29/20. As a percentage of NTRS's recent stock price of $94.11, this dividend works out to approximately 0.74%, so look for shares of Northern Trust Corp to trade 0.74% lower — all else being equal — when NTRS shares open for trading on 12/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for WSBC to open 1.09% lower in price and for BSIG to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTRS, WSBC, and BSIG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):



Brightsphere Investment Group Inc (Symbol: BSIG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.98% for Northern Trust Corp, 4.35% for WesBanco Inc, and 0.21% for Brightsphere Investment Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Northern Trust Corp shares are currently off about 0.3%, WesBanco Inc shares are off about 2.7%, and Brightsphere Investment Group Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

