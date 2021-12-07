Ex-Dividend Reminder: Northern Trust, CME Group and SITE Centers

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/9/21, Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS), CME Group (Symbol: CME), and SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Northern Trust Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 1/1/22, CME Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.90 on 12/28/21, and SITE Centers Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 1/5/22. As a percentage of NTRS's recent stock price of $120.18, this dividend works out to approximately 0.58%, so look for shares of Northern Trust Corp to trade 0.58% lower — all else being equal — when NTRS shares open for trading on 12/9/21. Similarly, investors should look for CME to open 0.40% lower in price and for SITC to open 0.75% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NTRS, CME, and SITC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



CME Group (Symbol: CME):



SITE Centers Corp (Symbol: SITC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.33% for Northern Trust Corp, 1.58% for CME Group, and 2.98% for SITE Centers Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Northern Trust Corp shares are currently up about 1.4%, CME Group shares are up about 1.4%, and SITE Centers Corp shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

