Ex-Dividend Reminder: Norfolk Southern, Parker Hannifin and Heidrick & Struggles International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/21, Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), and Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.99 on 5/20/21, Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 6/4/21, and Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/21/21. As a percentage of NSC's recent stock price of $283.95, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of Norfolk Southern Corp to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when NSC shares open for trading on 5/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for PH to open 0.33% lower in price and for HSII to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NSC, PH, and HSII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC):



Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):



Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (Symbol: HSII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.39% for Norfolk Southern Corp, 1.33% for Parker Hannifin Corp, and 1.38% for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Norfolk Southern Corp shares are currently up about 0.3%, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

