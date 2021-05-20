Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nordson, Equifax and Westlake Chemical

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/24/21, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX), and Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/8/21, Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 6/15/21, and Westlake Chemical Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 6/9/21. As a percentage of NDSN's recent stock price of $199.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.20%, so look for shares of Nordson Corp. to trade 0.20% lower — all else being equal — when NDSN shares open for trading on 5/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for EFX to open 0.17% lower in price and for WLK to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NDSN, EFX, and WLK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



Westlake Chemical Corp (Symbol: WLK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Nordson Corp., 0.68% for Equifax Inc, and 1.08% for Westlake Chemical Corp.

In Thursday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently up about 0.2%, Equifax Inc shares are down about 1.1%, and Westlake Chemical Corp shares are trading flat on the day.

