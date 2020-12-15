Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nordson, Altra Industrial Motion and Douglas Dynamics

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/17/20, Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN), Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC), and Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nordson Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 1/5/21, Altra Industrial Motion Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 1/5/21, and Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 12/31/20. As a percentage of NDSN's recent stock price of $201.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Nordson Corp. to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when NDSN shares open for trading on 12/17/20. Similarly, investors should look for AIMC to open 0.11% lower in price and for PLOW to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NDSN, AIMC, and PLOW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN):



Altra Industrial Motion Corp (Symbol: AIMC):



Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (Symbol: PLOW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.77% for Nordson Corp., 0.45% for Altra Industrial Motion Corp, and 2.58% for Douglas Dynamics, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Nordson Corp. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Altra Industrial Motion Corp shares are up about 1%, and Douglas Dynamics, Inc. shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

