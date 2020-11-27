Ex-Dividend Reminder: Norbord, Thales and Tyson Foods

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/30/20, Norbord Inc (Symbol: OSB), Thales (Symbol: THLEF), and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Norbord Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 12/21/20, Thales will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.40 on 12/3/20, and Tyson Foods Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 12/15/20. As a percentage of OSB's recent stock price of $37.42, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of Norbord Inc to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when OSB shares open for trading on 11/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for THLEF to open 0.43% lower in price and for TSN to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OSB, THLEF, and TSN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Norbord Inc (Symbol: OSB):



Thales (Symbol: THLEF):



Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.41% for Norbord Inc, 0.86% for Thales, and 2.74% for Tyson Foods Inc.

In Friday trading, Norbord Inc shares are currently off about 1.4%, Thales shares are up about 6.2%, and Tyson Foods Inc shares are trading flat on the day.

