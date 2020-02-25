Ex-Dividend Reminder: Norbord, RioCan REIT and NU Skin Enterprises

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/20, Norbord Inc (Symbol: OSB), RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF), and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Norbord Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/23/20, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust will pay its monthly dividend of $0.12 on 3/6/20, and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 3/11/20. As a percentage of OSB's recent stock price of $32.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Norbord Inc to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when OSB shares open for trading on 2/27/20. Similarly, investors should look for RIOCF to open 0.58% lower in price and for NUS to open 1.33% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 18+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for OSB, RIOCF, and NUS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Norbord Inc (Symbol: OSB):



RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (Symbol: RIOCF):



NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: NUS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.50% for Norbord Inc, 6.96% for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust, and 5.31% for NU Skin Enterprises, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Norbord Inc shares are currently up about 0.2%, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are down about 0.7%, and NU Skin Enterprises, Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

