Ex-Dividend Reminder: Noble Energy, ONEOK and MPLX

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/1/19, Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL), ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), and MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Noble Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 11/18/19, ONEOK Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.915 on 11/14/19, and MPLX LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 11/14/19. As a percentage of NBL's recent stock price of $20.36, this dividend works out to approximately 0.59%, so look for shares of Noble Energy Inc to trade 0.59% lower — all else being equal — when NBL shares open for trading on 11/1/19. Similarly, investors should look for OKE to open 1.27% lower in price and for MPLX to open 2.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NBL, OKE, and MPLX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Noble Energy Inc (Symbol: NBL):



ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE):



MPLX LP (Symbol: MPLX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.36% for Noble Energy Inc, 5.09% for ONEOK Inc, and 10.28% for MPLX LP.

In Wednesday trading, Noble Energy Inc shares are currently off about 0.1%, ONEOK Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and MPLX LP shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

