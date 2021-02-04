Ex-Dividend Reminder: NiSource, East West Bancorp and Tompkins Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/8/21, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI), East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC), and Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NiSource Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 2/19/21, East West Bancorp, Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 2/23/21, and Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 2/16/21. As a percentage of NI's recent stock price of $22.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of NiSource Inc. to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when NI shares open for trading on 2/8/21. Similarly, investors should look for EWBC to open 0.51% lower in price and for TMP to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NI, EWBC, and TMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI):



East West Bancorp, Inc (Symbol: EWBC):



Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.97% for NiSource Inc. , 2.04% for East West Bancorp, Inc, and 3.09% for Tompkins Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, NiSource Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, East West Bancorp, Inc shares are up about 1%, and Tompkins Financial Corp shares are down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.