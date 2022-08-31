Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nike, Ross Stores and CMS Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/2/22, Nike (Symbol: NKE), Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST), and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.305 on 10/3/22, Ross Stores Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 9/30/22, and CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/1/22. As a percentage of NKE's recent stock price of $107.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Nike to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when NKE shares open for trading on 9/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for ROST to open 0.36% lower in price and for CMS to open 0.66% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NKE, ROST, and CMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nike (Symbol: NKE):



Ross Stores Inc (Symbol: ROST):



CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.14% for Nike, 1.44% for Ross Stores Inc, and 2.64% for CMS Energy Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Nike shares are currently off about 0.7%, Ross Stores Inc shares are down about 0.1%, and CMS Energy Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

