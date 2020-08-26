Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nike, Estee Lauder and Newell Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/28/20, Nike (Symbol: NKE), Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL), and Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nike will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.245 on 10/1/20, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 9/15/20, and Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/15/20. As a percentage of NKE's recent stock price of $111.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Nike to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when NKE shares open for trading on 8/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for EL to open 0.22% lower in price and for NWL to open 1.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NKE, EL, and NWL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nike (Symbol: NKE):



Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL):



Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.88% for Nike, 0.89% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. , and 5.72% for Newell Brands Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Nike shares are currently trading flat, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. shares are up about 0.5%, and Newell Brands Inc shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

