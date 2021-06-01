Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nielsen Holdings, Mueller Industries and Terex

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/21, Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN), Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI), and Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nielsen Holdings PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.06 on 6/17/21, Mueller Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 6/18/21, and Terex Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 6/18/21. As a percentage of NLSN's recent stock price of $27.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of Nielsen Holdings PLC to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when NLSN shares open for trading on 6/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for MLI to open 0.28% lower in price and for TEX to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NLSN, MLI, and TEX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nielsen Holdings PLC (Symbol: NLSN):



Mueller Industries Inc (Symbol: MLI):



Terex Corp. (Symbol: TEX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.87% for Nielsen Holdings PLC, 1.10% for Mueller Industries Inc, and 0.90% for Terex Corp..

In Tuesday trading, Nielsen Holdings PLC shares are currently up about 0.9%, Mueller Industries Inc shares are up about 1.4%, and Terex Corp. shares are up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.