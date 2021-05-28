Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy, Universal Health Services and Pjt Partners

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/1/21, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS), and Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 6/15/21, Universal Health Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 6/17/21, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 6/16/21. As a percentage of NEE's recent stock price of $73.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Inc to trade 0.52% lower — all else being equal — when NEE shares open for trading on 6/1/21. Similarly, investors should look for UHS to open 0.13% lower in price and for PJT to open 0.07% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEE, UHS, and PJT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



Universal Health Services, Inc. (Symbol: UHS):



Pjt Partners Inc Class A (Symbol: PJT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.09% for NextEra Energy Inc, 0.50% for Universal Health Services, Inc., and 0.27% for Pjt Partners Inc Class A.

In Friday trading, NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Universal Health Services, Inc. shares are up about 0.2%, and Pjt Partners Inc Class A shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

