Ex-Dividend Reminder: NextEra Energy, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and Perrigo Company

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/19, NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP), and Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NextEra Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 12/16/19, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5025 on 12/31/19, and Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 12/17/19. As a percentage of NEE's recent stock price of $234.49, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of NextEra Energy Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when NEE shares open for trading on 11/27/19. Similarly, investors should look for BIP to open 0.96% lower in price and for PRGO to open 0.42% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for NEE, BIP, and PRGO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE):



Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (Symbol: BIP):



Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.13% for NextEra Energy Inc, 3.83% for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP, and 1.70% for Perrigo Company plc.

In Monday trading, NextEra Energy Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP shares are up about 0.1%, and Perrigo Company plc shares are up about 1% on the day.

