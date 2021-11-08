Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nexstar Media Group, Middlesex Water and WEC Energy Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/21, Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX), and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.70 on 11/29/21, Middlesex Water Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 12/1/21, and WEC Energy Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6775 on 12/1/21. As a percentage of NXST's recent stock price of $167.15, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%, so look for shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc to trade 0.42% lower — all else being equal — when NXST shares open for trading on 11/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for MSEX to open 0.29% lower in price and for WEC to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NXST, MSEX, and WEC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



Middlesex Water Co. (Symbol: MSEX):



WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.68% for Nexstar Media Group Inc, 1.14% for Middlesex Water Co., and 3.02% for WEC Energy Group Inc.

In Monday trading, Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, Middlesex Water Co. shares are down about 1.8%, and WEC Energy Group Inc shares are down about 1.3% on the day.

