Ex-Dividend Reminder: Nexstar Media Group, FirstEnergy and CMS Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/6/20, Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST), FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Nexstar Media Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 8/21/20, FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 9/1/20, and CMS Energy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 8/31/20. As a percentage of NXST's recent stock price of $89.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.63%, so look for shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc to trade 0.63% lower — all else being equal — when NXST shares open for trading on 8/6/20. Similarly, investors should look for FE to open 1.34% lower in price and for CMS to open 0.65% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NXST, FE, and CMS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Nexstar Media Group Inc (Symbol: NXST):



FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):



CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.51% for Nexstar Media Group Inc, 5.34% for FirstEnergy Corp, and 2.59% for CMS Energy Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Nexstar Media Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, FirstEnergy Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and CMS Energy Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

