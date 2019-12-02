Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newmont Goldcorp, Mosaic and Franco-Nevada

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/4/19, Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM), Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS), and Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newmont Goldcorp Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 12/27/19, Mosaic Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/19/19, and Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/19/19. As a percentage of NEM's recent stock price of $38.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%, so look for shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp to trade 0.36% lower — all else being equal — when NEM shares open for trading on 12/4/19. Similarly, investors should look for MOS to open 0.26% lower in price and for FNV to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEM, MOS, and FNV, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (Symbol: NEM):



Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS):



Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.45% for Newmont Goldcorp Corp, 1.05% for Mosaic Co , and 1.02% for Franco-Nevada Corp.

In Monday trading, Newmont Goldcorp Corp shares are currently up about 0.4%, Mosaic Co shares are up about 0.2%, and Franco-Nevada Corp shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.