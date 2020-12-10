Ex-Dividend Reminder: NewMarket, Worthington Industries and Huntsman

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/14/20, NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU), Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR), and Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.90 on 1/4/21, Worthington Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/29/20, and Huntsman Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1625 on 12/31/20. As a percentage of NEU's recent stock price of $392.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of NewMarket Corp to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when NEU shares open for trading on 12/14/20. Similarly, investors should look for WOR to open 0.48% lower in price and for HUN to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEU, WOR, and HUN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):



Worthington Industries, Inc. (Symbol: WOR):



Huntsman Corp (Symbol: HUN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.94% for NewMarket Corp, 1.90% for Worthington Industries, Inc., and 2.50% for Huntsman Corp.

In Thursday trading, NewMarket Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, Worthington Industries, Inc. shares are off about 0.8%, and Huntsman Corp shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

