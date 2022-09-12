Ex-Dividend Reminder: NewMarket, Franco-Nevada and Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/14/22, NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU), Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. NewMarket Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 10/3/22, Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/29/22, and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.392 on 10/3/22. As a percentage of NEU's recent stock price of $303.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of NewMarket Corp to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when NEU shares open for trading on 9/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for FNV to open 0.25% lower in price and for AMR to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NEU, FNV, and AMR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

NewMarket Corp (Symbol: NEU):



Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc (Symbol: AMR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.77% for NewMarket Corp, 1.01% for Franco-Nevada Corp, and 1.09% for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc.

In Monday trading, NewMarket Corp shares are currently down about 0.2%, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

