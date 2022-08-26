Ex-Dividend Reminder: Newell Brands, Scholastic Corp and Cedar Fair LP

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/30/22, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL), Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL), and Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Newell Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 9/15/22, Scholastic Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/15/22, and Cedar Fair LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 9/15/22. As a percentage of NWL's recent stock price of $20.46, this dividend works out to approximately 1.12%, so look for shares of Newell Brands Inc to trade 1.12% lower — all else being equal — when NWL shares open for trading on 8/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for SCHL to open 0.43% lower in price and for FUN to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for NWL, SCHL, and FUN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL):



Scholastic Corp (Symbol: SCHL):



Cedar Fair LP (Symbol: FUN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.50% for Newell Brands Inc, 1.70% for Scholastic Corp, and 2.76% for Cedar Fair LP.

In Friday trading, Newell Brands Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Scholastic Corp shares are up about 0.8%, and Cedar Fair LP shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

